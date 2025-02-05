Over 3,300 entries flood WAVES 2025 ‘Reel Making’ challenge, highlighting India’s innovation journey

The “Reel Making” challenge at WAVES 2025 has received over 3,300 entries from across India and 20 countries. Through this initiative, launched under the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), the Government of India aims to focus on its “Create in India” vision, empowering both domestic and international talent to contribute to the growing global content creation scene.

Notably, the competition has attracted international participation from countries like Afghanistan, the United States, UAE, Germany, Australia, and more, reflecting the appeal of WAVES as a premier platform for creators. Domestic entries have flooded in from remote corners of India, including areas such as Tawang, Dimapur, Kargil, and Gangtok, further emphasising the growing digital creator ecosystem across the nation.

A statement from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated that the participants, aged 20 and above, were tasked with creating short reels on two key themes: “Viksit Bharat,” highlighting India’s technological and infrastructure advancements, and “India @ 2047,” envisioning the nation’s future progress. These themes offer a unique opportunity for storytellers to creatively showcase India’s innovation journey in concise 30-60 second films.

The winners of the challenge will receive an invitation to a Meta-hosted event and a reels masterclass in 2025. They will also be honoured at WAVES 2025 with all-expenses-paid access and receive Ministry support to participate in international-level content creator competitions.

Winning reels will be showcased on WAVES’ Hall of Fame, the official website, and social media platforms, further elevating their global reach.