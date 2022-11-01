Over 300 young researchers selected for SERB N-PDF

A total of 301 young researchers have been selected for support under SERB-National Post-Doctoral Fellowship (N-PDF), to work for 2 years in frontier areas of science and engineering, stated Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

The fellows will work under a mentor who is in a regular academic/​research position in a recognized institution in India and this training will provide them a platform to develop as an independent researcher.

Applications were received from 3,833 researchers against the invitations for proposals.

The applications were reviewed by the designated expert committees and Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a statutory body, working under the umbrella of Department of Science and Technology (DST) announced the names of 301 awardees.

The support which includes a monthly fellowship, an annual research grant and overheads for the host institution is broadly given in five thematic areas, namely Chemical Sciences, Earth & Atmospheric Sciences, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, and Physical & Mathematical Sciences.

Candidates within the upper age limit of 35 years, with Ph.D/M.D/M.S degree from a recognized University and also those who have submitted their PhD/M.D/M.S thesis and are awaiting award of the degree, are eligible to apply.

The fellowship, initiated in 2015 to tap the young budding researchers and support them to graduate to an independent scientist, has received around 23000 applications in last eight years, out of which around 3500 fellows have been benefitted so far. N-PDF 2022 fellows will bring this number to 3800.

Applicants can log on to www.serbonline.in for further details.