Over 30 lakh sports persons to participate in Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Olympic games

Claiming it to be for the first time in the country, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said over 30 lakh sports persons including men and women of all age group have registered for ‘Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Olympic Games’ in 8-days of season beginning on August 29 in villages in the state.

The games of Kabaddi, Tennis Ball cricket, volleyball, hockey, shooting volleyball, and Kho-Kho will be organised at Gram Panchayat, Block, District and State level in Rajasthan for the first time, Gehlot said while releasing Logo at the stadium here last night.

CM said about two lakh teams have been set up and the games would held as per the standard norms to not only boost of the young and senior players but also drive them for a better career in sports field. An atmosphere and culture of sports would be developed right from villages, he added.

The state government has sanctioned a sum of Rs.40 crore for this very feature in its annual budget 2021-22.

Among others who spoke on the occasion included Krishna Poonia, an international gold-medalist of Indian discus thrower and Chairman of Rajasthan State Sports Council and Ashok Chandana, MoS Sports and DIPR