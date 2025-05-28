Over 150 detained as Assam intensifies drive against undocumented foreigners

The Assam government has launched a sweeping crackdown on suspected illegal immigrants, detaining over 150 people across multiple districts following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s 30-day ultimatum to deport such settlers.

This intensified effort follows a central directive urging states to identify and deport undocumented Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals within 30 days.

In Guwahati and surrounding areas, police detained approximately 150 individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The detentions occurred in localities such as Hatigaon, Panjabari, and Ghoramara, as well as regions like Sonapur, Palashbari, and Jalukbari.

Detainees were taken to the Birubari police reserve camp for document verification. Families of some detainees claimed long-term residence and possession of valid Indian documents, leading to protests and public outcry.

In Dhubri district, police conducted a late-night operation detaining 22 individuals identified as suspected Bangladeshi nationals or D-voters.

The detainees are currently held at the B N College police outpost under heightened security.

In Cachar district’s Jalalpur area, locals intercepted around 30 Bangladeshi nationals, including women and children, traveling in five auto-rickshaws.

The group reportedly failed to produce valid documents and was handed over to the police. Investigations revealed that the individuals had illegally crossed the Indo-Bangladesh border via the Jessore-Benapole route and acquired Aadhaar cards with the help of Indian brokers.

These operations are part of a broader verification drive initiated by the Assam Police Border Organisation, following a central government directive to act against Bangladeshi citizens illegally residing in India. The drive has led to detentions across several districts, including Guwahati, Golaghat, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Cachar.

However, the Assam police have yet to issue an official statement on the operation.

Civil society groups and human rights advocates have called for transparency in the process and demanded that due legal procedures be upheld to prevent miscarriages of justice.

The Assam government informed the Assembly in March that over 84,000 people declared foreigners by Foreigners Tribunals have been absconding for decades.

The state machinery faces challenges in apprehending these individuals, many of whom may have obtained Indian citizenship through manipulation of documents like ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and voter cards.