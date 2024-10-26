Over 1200 artists from across India, abroad to participate in 3-day Deepotsav from Oct 28

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to celebrate a very special Deepotsav this year, marking the first Deepotsav after the consecration of Lord Shri Ram’s idol on January 22. The eighth consecutive Deepotsav since 2017 will bring the spirit of India together in Ayodhya, with Ramlila performances by artists from six countries and a vibrant showcase of art and culture by national and state talents.

Officials here on Saturday said a grand procession of 250 artists will showcase state’s rich heritage through folk dances, while an additional 240 artists from other states will perform in Ayodhya. Furthermore, 800 artists will engage audiences across various venues with folk dances and singing. Over the three days (October 28 to 30), more than 1200 artists from India, abroad, and across the state will captivate the Deepotsav audience, immersing them in a spirit of devotion.

International troupes from Malaysia, Myanmar, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Nepal, as well as local groups, will perform Ramlila, enriching this historic Deepotsav. A vibrant procession will also take place, featuring 250 artists performing traditional dances, including Faruaahi, Bahurupiya, Awadhi folk, Bamrasiya, Tharu, Deewari, Dhobiya, Rai, Dhedhiya, Mayur, and other tribal folk dances rooted in India’s folk culture.

Advertisement

Over 240 artists from various states will showcase their traditional folk dances at Deepotsav, including Kashmir’s Rauf, Uttarakhand’s Chhapeli, Haryana’s Ghoomar, Madhya Pradesh’s Baredi, Punjab’s Bhangra/Gatka, Maharashtra’s Dholtasha, Gujarat’s Dandiya-Garba, Himachal Pradesh’s Shirmour Nati, and Chhattisgarh’s Gandi dance.

Additionally, artists from 15 states, including Sikkim, Assam, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Rajasthan, will present the diverse art and culture of their regions in Ayodhya over the three-day celebration. Ayodhya will host spiritual and cultural programmes at various locations for three days.