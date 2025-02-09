Over 1,000 netric tons of ration distributed to sants and Kalpvasis at Mahakumbh

In a joint initiative by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, special ration provisions have been made for devotees, saints, and Kalpvasis at Mahakumbh-2025.

Through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), essential commodities such as flour, pulses, rice, and other necessities are being provided at subsidized rates.

To ensure convenience, devotees can order ration via WhatsApp and phone calls. So far, over 1,000 metric tons of ration has been distributed exclusively through NAFED to saints and spiritual leaders.

Additionally, 20 mobile vans are actively operating across the Kumbh Mela area to facilitate a smooth and uninterrupted supply, ensuring that pilgrims face no difficulties.

Rohit Jaiman, State Head of NAFED, stated on Sunday that this special ration distribution initiative is being jointly managed by the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments. Managing Director Deepak Agarwal is personally overseeing its execution.

Devotees and Kalpvasis can place their orders via call or WhatsApp at 7275781810 to avail essential commodities at subsidized rates. The ration packs include 10 kg flour, 10 kg rice,1 kg each of pulses (moong, masoor, and chana dal).

So far, 700 metric tons of flour, 350 metric tons of pulses, and 10 metric tons of rice have been distributed. NAFED’s products and the ‘Bharat’ brand have gained immense popularity among devotees and Kalpvasis.