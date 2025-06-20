Over 100 Yoga Parks set up by UP govt for 11th International Yoga Day

The Uttar Pradesh government has made extensive preparations for the 11th International Yoga Day, with more than 100 Yoga Parks developed across the state.

The Urban Development Department has set up these Yoga Parks in every urban local body across the state, providing all the necessary facilities for yoga and related activities.

The parks have been developed as spaces where people can come together to practice yoga, both on International Yoga Day — to be celebrated on June 21, 2025 — and throughout the year for regular yoga and other health-promoting activities.

Developed in accordance with the standards set by the Ministry of Ayush, these Yoga Parks are designed to accommodate the theme of this year’s International Yoga Day: “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

Through this initiative, the state aims to create long‑term spaces where communities can continue to practice yoga and adopt a healthier lifestyle well beyond the annual celebration.

According to Amrit Abhijat, Principal Secretary of the Urban Development Department, here on Friday Yoga Parks have been developed in urban bodies across the state.

In the Varanasi municipal corporation, Yoga will be held in Shaheed Udyan, Beniya Bagh Park, Harishchandra Park, as well as at Namo Ghat, Assi Ghat, and Ravidas Ghat. In Agra municipal corporation, Yoga Parks have been set up at Balkeshwar Park, Central Park in Awas Vikas, Kalindi Park, and the Municipal Corporation Office Park.

In Lucknow, nine Yoga Parks have been developed, including Gulab Park, Swarn Jayanti Park, Jhande Wala Park, and ED Park. In Kanpur, Yoga Parks have been created in Nana Rao Park, Buddha Park, Sanjay Van, and Parshuram Vatika. Jhansi has the highest number, with about 12 Yoga Parks, followed by Mathura‑Vrindavan with roughly 8 parks. Ayodhya and Firozabad have 3 Yoga Parks each, while Ghaziabad has 10.

The Urban Development Department has instructed District Magistrates, the Directorate of Local Bodies, and Municipal Commissioners to make sure these International Yoga Parks have all basic facilities, such as clean drinking water, seating arrangements, and spaces suitable for yoga training. This initiative by CM Yogi Adityanath will not only make the 11th International Yoga Day memorable but will also help bring yoga closer to people across the state.