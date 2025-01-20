Over 100 women initiated into Juna Akadha at Mahakumbh

The 13 Akharas, symbols of Sanatan power and spirituality, are preparing for the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya which includes initiating a growing number of new sadhus, with increasing participation from women, through ‘diksha’.

The growing number of women joining as Naga Sannyasis signifies a momentous shift in the Mahakumbh’s history. On Sunday, more than a hundred women were given the diksha of Mahila Naga in Sanyasini Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara.

Advertisement

Divya Giri, a female saint at the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, shared that on Sunday, over 100 women were initiated as Naga Sannyasis in their Akhara alone. The registration process for this initiation is currently underway and in the first phase, 102 women were given the Naga Diksha.

Advertisement

After 12 years of serving, dedicating, and testing their devotion under their branch guru, these women were granted the title of ‘Avdhutani.’ The Avdhutani group then arrived at the banks of the Ganga, where they were dressed in a 2.75-meter unstitched cloth, and their head was shaved as part of the ceremony.

After taking a holy dip in the Ganga, they were given a water pot (Kamandal), Ganga water, and a staff (Dand). They will complete their remaining rituals, including performing them under the flag and in the Ganga. The final initiation will be performed by the Akhara’s Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Swami Avadheshanand Giri.

At Mahakumbh, foreign women also took part in this initiation and they are now members of the Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara. Divya Giri shared that this time three foreign women were initiated as Naga Sannyasis.

Among them, Bankiya Mariam from Italy took the Naga Diksha and was given the name Shivani Bharti. Similarly, Bequeven Marie from France, after the initiation, is now known as Kamakhya Giri. Mokshita Rai from Nepal also received the Naga Diksha at the Juna women’s Akhara and has been named Mokshita Giri by the Akhara.