With the minimum temperature in Delhi dipping to 6.4 degrees Celsius, over 100 trains were running late due to fog, officials said on Friday. Fog has affected the rail traffic under the Northern Railways with delays up to two hours.

On Friday, Delhi was enveloped in dense fog as the temperature declined to 6.4 degree Celsius resulting in poor visibility. In early morning at 5:30 am, the visibility was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung. However, the visibility improved at Palam at 50 metres, but dipped by another 100 metres as Safdarjung around 8:30 am.

There are five divisions under the Northern Railway – Ambala, Delhi, Ferozepur, Lucknow and Moradabad. These five divisions cover Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Due to fog, trains on all routes from Delhi via Tundla, Rewari, Ambala, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Bhatinda have been affected.

As per the officials, 109 trains were affected due to the fog.

On Delhi-Agra route, most number of trains, 32, were affected including the Nizamuddin Ezpress which runs between Hyderabad Decan and Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, and the Chennai Central to New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, which have been delayed for aound an hour.

On Friday morning, the Taj Express which leaves New Delhi at 6:45 am was rescheduled and left at 8:50 am.