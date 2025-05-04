Over 100 illegal madrasas and shrines sealed or demolished near Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh

Following directives from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a crackdown on unauthorized and unrecognized religious institutions near the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh continued into Sunday.

The coordinated campaign, led by local administrations, was conducted in the border districts of Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.

According to official sources, a total of 33 illegal religious structures, including madrasas, were identified in Maharajganj district. Among these, 19 were madrasas — four of which have already been demolished. Action under Section 67(1) has been initiated against 14 others, and one case is currently pending before the High Court.

In Siddharthnagar, officials identified 21 illegal encroachments within 10 kilometers of the Nepal border. These included four shrines and 17 madrasas. Notices were issued to 20 of the entities, and one encroachment has been removed so far.

Shravasti district recorded the highest number of actions. Authorities sealed 68 illegal madrasas and initiated eviction proceedings against 164 cases. An unauthorized shrine in Bhartha Roshangarh village, Bhinga tehsil, was also demolished.

In Pilibhit, one illegal religious structure was found, and six individuals associated with it have been served notices.

Meanwhile, in Balrampur district, 34 illegal religious establishments — including madrasas, shrines, and tombs — were identified. Possession was removed from six sites, 16 madrasas were shut down, and 12 have received notices. Separate action is also underway against an illegal Idgah.

Authorities stated that enforcement actions will continue as part of the state’s effort to regulate religious institutions and curb unauthorized encroachments in sensitive border regions.