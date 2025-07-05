Over 1.04 crore enumeration forms received in Bihar’s ongoing electoral roll revision: ECI

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is progressing at a robust pace, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO Supervisors, other election officials, Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties, and thousands of volunteers working diligently at the grassroots level to ensure that no eligible elector is left out, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Saturday.

“As of today, at 6.00 PM, a total of 1,04,16,545 Enumeration Forms — accounting for 13.19 per cent of the 7,89,69,844 enrolled electors in Bihar as of June 24, 2025 — have been received. The distribution of forms has also reached 93.57 per cent, with 7,38,89,333 forms already handed out,” the ECI said in a statement.

A total of 77,895 BLOs are currently conducting door-to-door visits to assist electors in filling out their Enumeration Forms and collecting them. In many instances, BLOs are also capturing live photographs of electors and uploading them directly, eliminating the need for electors to submit separate photographs.

Partially filled forms are also available for download on the ECI portal and the ECINET App. Electors can complete and upload their forms themselves via the ECINET App.

To ensure the smooth and timely execution of the process, an additional 20,603 BLOs are being appointed. Close to 4 lakh volunteers including government officials, NCC cadets, and NSS members — are assisting elderly citizens, persons with disabilities (PwDs), the sick, and other vulnerable groups in the SIR process.

In addition, 239 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 963 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 38 District Election Officers (DEOs), and the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar are actively involved in facilitating the submission of forms across the state.

A total of 1,54,977 BLAs, appointed by various political parties, are also playing an important role in supporting the ongoing SIR exercise.