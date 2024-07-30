Outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan bids emotional farewell to Chhattisgarh

Outgoing Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan bid an emotional farewell to Chhattisgarh at the State Hanger today, expressing his gratitude and admiration for the state.

“I received a lot of love from the people of Chhattisgarh. I believe that under the able leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chhattisgarh will advance rapidly towards development,” he said.

Praising Chief Minister Sai, his cabinet, and the people of Chhattisgarh, Harichandan further added that “Sai is very simple and approachable.

He is working diligently to develop Chhattisgarh while paying attention to economically and socially backward communities. I received immense warmth from the cabinet and the general public in Chhattisgarh, and I will always stand with the people of this state.”

Reflecting on his tenure, Harichandan stated, “Farewells are a part of everyone’s life, and it is my turn now. My time as Governor in Chhattisgarh has been wonderful. The people here are very simple and affectionate. This mineral-rich state is blessed with natural beauty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is dedicated to the welfare of the underprivileged, deprived, and marginalized sections, and his efforts are evident in Chhattisgarh. The ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was celebrated across the country, with people participating and expressing their patriotic feelings.”

Encouraging citizens to contribute to their motherland, the Outgoing Governor stated “All citizens of the country should focus on the betterment of their motherland and work towards uplifting society. India is currently the fifth-largest economy in the world, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make the country the third-largest economy soon. India, as the world’s largest democracy, protects the constitutional rights of all its citizens.

“ In the current global scenario, where the world faces the challenges of conflict, our Prime Minister has called for peace. Both Russia and the United States are currently experiencing differences, but India maintains friendly relations with both nations and is actively working towards peace. Prime Minister Modi has urged both sides to seek peace. He noted that global leaders including Biden and Putin have both acknowledged India’s important role. We must strive to promote peace and social harmony.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised the Outgoing Governor stating “The experience of working with Governor Harichandan has been excellent. He has carried out his constitutional duties with utmost dedication and provided continuous guidance for the development of the state.”

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam, Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, Food Minister Dayaldas Baghel, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary, Sports Minister Tank Ram Verma, and Women and Child Development Minister Smt. Laxmi Rajwade were among those present. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Director General of Police Ashok Juneja, Additional Chief Secretary Smt. Renu Pillay, Governor’s Secretary Yashwant Kumar, Chief Minister’s Secretary P. Dayanand, and Basavaraju also attended the farewell ceremony.