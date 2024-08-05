Chhattisgarh Deputy CM’s nephew drowns in Rani Dahara waterfall

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao’s nephew, Tushar Sahu (21), drowned at Rani Dahara Waterfall on Sunday evening.

The waterfall is located in the Kawardha district. After a prolonged 16-hour search operation, his body was recovered early Monday morning.

Tushar, accompanied by six friends, had traveled from Nawapara, Bemetara, to visit the popular waterfall. Around 5:30 PM, the group entered the water to swim. Tushar suddenly disappeared beneath the surface. Despite the immediate efforts of his friends, they could not locate him, prompting them to alert the authorities.

Advertisement

A coordinated rescue effort ensued, involving local police, residents, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). The operation spanned the entire night and culminated with the discovery of Tushar’s body.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Abhishek Pallav confirmed the incident, stating, “Tushar Sahu was swimming with friends when he ventured into deeper waters and drowned.”

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his condolences, stating, “The tragic drowning of Tushar Sahu at Rani Dahara Waterfall is deeply saddening. We stand with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Rani Dahara Waterfall, located approximately 50 kilometers from Kawardha district headquarters, is a renowned tourist destination. Despite its popularity, the site has seen multiple accidents over the years, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced safety measures.