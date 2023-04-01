Out of jail, Sidhu alleges plot to impose Central rule Punjab

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre and Punjab government, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was released from jail on Saturday after 317 days after completing his sentence in a road rage case, alleged a conspiracy was being hatched to impose President’s Rule in the Sikh majority Punjab.

In an apparent reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP), Sidhu said whenever dictatorship has been witnessed in this country, a revolution has come.

“And today, this revolution’s name is Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader). He (read Gandhi) will shake the very roots of this government (Narendra Modi government). Cong workers are standing against it. Today, democracy is in shackles and there is nothing like democracy in the country,” Sidhu said while speaking to reporters after his release from the jail in Patiala.

Calling Punjab the shield of the country, he said an attempt is being made to break this shield.

“A conspiracy is being hatched to impose President’s Rule in Punjab. Punjab is a state which has minority (Sikhs) rule. A conspiracy is being hatched against the state governments wherever minority (communities) are in majority as Hindutva agenda fails (in such states). The same was the case in Jammu and Kashmir where Muslims became Chief Ministers, in Punjab Sikhs became CMs. Punjab is being divided for polarisation of votes,” Sidhu said.

Targeting Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the Congress leader said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader made false promises and sold dreams but has failed to deliver. He cited the example that Mann had promised to regularise 36,000 professors, but not fulfilled the promise. “Fee power being given by taking a loan of Rs 25,000 crore. Who will pay back this debt,” Sidhu asked.

Accusing the AAP Government of getting Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooasewala killed by withdrawing his security, the Congress leader said his own security was also withdrawn.

On law and order, Sidhu said the Border Security Force (BSF) has jurisdiction in 30 to 40 kilometers from the international border in the state. “So, the Centre is also responsible for the sorry state of law and order in Punjab along with the state government,” he said.

The Congress leader said the AAP Government has failed to fulfill key promises like minimum support price for crops, justice in sacrilege cases, Rs 50,000 additional revenue, from excise policy and sand corporation, one lakh jobs for youth.

“Power is centralised in Punjab. Thirty ministries are with one man. Punjab’s development has come to a standstill, people are crying for help,” he added.

Sidhu questioned the action taken against corrupt leaders saying there property was not seized. He said the Mann government has taken a loan of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore in a year which was Rs 16,000 crore during the previous Congress government.“I will speak on law and order at Sidhu Moosewala’s house,” he said.