Our Presidency most ambitious in G20 history: India

Strongly endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s observation that today’s era must not be of war, the G20 leaders on Saturday expressed concern over the Ukraine conflict and, without directly condemning Russia, called for a comprehensive, just, and durable peace in the embattled nation.

They called upon all states to uphold the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguard peace and stability.

After thorny negotiations, New Delhi was able to achieve ”100 per cent consensus” on all issues, demonstrating Mr Modi’s ability to bring all countries together, India’s G20 ‘Sherpa’ Amitabh Kant said at a press conference while releasing the ”G20 New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration”.

The declaration was formally adopted at the second session of the G20 Summit at which Mr Modi complimented his team for the hard work it had put in to develop a consensus. The PM himself had told Russian President Vladimir Putin on the margins of the SCO Summit in September 2022 that today’s era was not of war.

It is learnt that Indian officials had to burn the midnight oil to bring about a consensus on the declaration by diluting the language on the Ukraine conflict. India worked very closely with Brazil, South Africa and Indonesia to achieve consensus, Mr Kant said. ”Very tough, very ruthless negotiations were conducted for days together before we were able to achieve consensus,” he added.

Another senior official, who did not wish to be identified, claimed that India’s G20 Presidency has been the most ambitious in the history of the grouping.

”With 112 outcomes and presidency documents, we have more than doubled the substantive work from previous presidencies,” a source said. In this regard, he pointed out that there were 73 outcomes and 39 annexed documents ((presidency documents, not including Working Group outcome documents) at the New Delhi Summit which was unprecedented.

The source pointed out that there were 27 outcomes and 23 annexed documents at the G20 Summit in Indonesia last year, the total being 50. This was apparently due to sharp differences among member nations over the Ukraine conflict.

Even at the summit in Italy in 2021 held under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic, there were 36 outcomes and 29 annexed documents while in Saudi Arabia in 2020 there were 22 outcomes and just eight annexed documents.

At the summit in Japan in 2019, there were 13 outcomes and 16 annexed documents. In 2018 in Argentina, there were twelve outcomes and 21 annexed documents. At the previous summit in Germany in 2017, there were eight outcomes and 14 annexed documents.

India’s footprints can be clearly noticed on some of the significant outcomes in New Delhi like the Deccan High-Level Principles on Food Security and Nutrition; Chennai High-Level Principles for Blue/Ocean Economy; Goa Roadmap for Tourism; Gandhinagar Implementation Roadmap for land restoration; and the Jaipur Call for Action to enhance MSMEs access to information.

The 34-page declaration said the G20 leaders noted with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world. While recalling the discussion at the G20 Summit in Bali, they reiterated their national positions and resolutions adopted at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly on Ukraine and underscored that all states must act in a manner consistent with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety. A consensus had eluded the G20 leaders at their Bali Summit last year on the Russia-Ukraine war.

”Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognising that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy,” the declaration said.

The G20 leaders emphasised the importance of sustaining food and energy security and called for the cessation of military destruction or other attacks on relevant infrastructure. ”We also expressed deep concern about the adverse impact that conflicts have on the security of civilians thereby exacerbating existing socio-economic fragilities and vulnerabilities and hindering an effective humanitarian response.”

The 83-para declaration said the G20 leaders were of the view that the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue were critical.

On terrorism, the G20 leaders said they condemn the menace in all its forms and manifestations, including those on the basis of xenophobia, racism and other forms of intolerance, or in the name of religion or belief, recognising the commitment of all religions to peace. They said terrorism constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

”We strongly condemn all terrorist acts against critical infrastructure, including critical energy facilities, and against other vulnerable targets. All acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. Effective counterterrorism measures, support for the victims of terrorism and the protection of human rights are not conflicting goals, but complementary and mutually reinforcing. A holistic approach on the basis of international law can effectively counter terrorism. Efforts to increase the effectiveness of international cooperation should be strengthened to deny terrorist groups safe haven, freedom of operations, movement and recruitment, as well as financial, material or political support,” the declaration added.

The G20 leaders committed themselves to accelerating strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth, accelerating the full and effective implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and pursuing low-GHG/low-carbon emissions, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development pathways by championing an integrated and inclusive approach. They agreed to urgently accelerate their actions to address development and climate challenges, promote Lifestyles for Sustainable Development (LiFE), and conserve biodiversity, forests and oceans, improve access to medical countermeasures and facilitate more supplies and production capacities in developing countries to prepare better for future health emergencies.