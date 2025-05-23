Our forces eradicating Maoism with unflinching courage: Chhattisgarh CM

In a strong show of appreciation for the state’s counterinsurgency forces, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Friday that the courage and determination of security personnel will soon erase the shadow of Maoist insurgency from Bastar.

Addressing jawans at the BSF camp in Basing village, Narayanpur, Sai lauded the historic May 21 encounter that resulted in the elimination of 27 Maoists, including CPI (Maoist) central committee leader Basavaraju, calling it the most decisive strike yet in the fight against Left Wing Extremism.

“Our jawans’ courage is taller than these remote hills. They have displayed exceptional bravery and tactical excellence in the ongoing battle against Maoist violence. The day is not far when the last traces of Maoism will vanish from Bastar,” Sai declared while interacting with the security personnel involved in the joint anti-Maoist operation conducted by the DRG, BSF, and District Police forces of Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma and Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, the chief minister felicitated the jawans by applying ceremonial tilak and flagged off a 50- bike patrol unit from the Basing base. He also presented LED sets and gift hampers to the personnel as a token of appreciation.

Sai termed the May 21 operation a landmark achievement in counterinsurgency efforts, stating that the forces, through meticulous strategy and coordination, neutralized hardcore Maoist operatives. “I salute the unmatched bravery and strategic prowess of our forces. This successful operation marks a turning point in our mission to restore lasting peace in Bastar,” he said.

He emphasized that the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had given a new momentum to anti-Maoist efforts. “The Centre has resolved to root out Left Wing Extremism from the country by March 2026. This latest operation shows that we are on course to achieve that goal,” Sai added.

The chief minister said peace is essential for the development of Bastar and that the government is committed to accelerating infrastructure and welfare projects in the region. “The places that were once inaccessible are now witnessing the rollout of education, healthcare, and public welfare schemes. Through initiatives like Niyad Nellanar and PM Janman Yojana, we are integrating conflict affected areas with mainstream governance,” Sai said.

He expressed the hope that with the downfall of Maoist terror, Bastar will emerge as a symbol of progress and inclusive development.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma echoed similar sentiments when he said the May 21 success has garnered attention at both national and international levels and will pave the way for a safer and more developed Bastar.

The security personnel showcased an extensive cache of weapons recovered from the encounter site, offering a stark glimpse into the Maoists’ firepower. The display included BGL launcher, 12-bore shotguns, .303 rifles, 7.62mm self-loading rifles, 5.56mm INSAS rifles, AK-47 assault rifles, and 9mm carbines. The jawans also provided a detailed briefing to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on the strategic planning, terrain challenges, and coordinated execution of the high risk anti Maoist operation that led to this historic success.