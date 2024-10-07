Orissa High Court orders speedy disposal of pending land dispute cases

The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to expeditiously dispose of the huge backlog of pendency in land cases by holding the revisional courts for a minimum period of three days in a week.

The pendency of land dispute cases under Orissa Survey and Settlement Act, 1958 and Orissa Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation of Land Act, 1972 has been on a steady increase in the State. While old cases mostly lie undisposed, the filing of new cases adds to the growing number of undecided cases.

All Revisional Courts will hold Courts for a minimum period of three days in a week so as to streamline the functioning of such Courts in the State. ”But this Court finds that no specific guideline has been indicated as to how such a vast number of pending cases will be taken up by the revisional courts functioning in the State,” the Court said.

This Court also found that the revisional courts are not functioning on a regular basis and there is no prescribed guideline being followed.

It is further submitted that an adequate number of Law Officers will be appointed in different Revisional Courts so as to defend and conduct Courts to safeguard Government interests.

”Steps will be taken to post and transfer those Senior OAS officers who have at least 3 years of service for their retirement and that, tenure of every Presiding Officer shall be a minimum for one year or for such period as may be decided by the Government, whichever is earlier,” the order said.

The Information Technology equipment and infrastructures as well as the required number of supporting staff to different Revisional Courts will be provided as per their requirements.

”It is submitted that the Presiding Officers and Court Officers shall ensure for admission of at least 50 old cases per day till completion of the process of admission of all old cases and simultaneous admission of new cases will be taken up within 6 months.

”Invariably in all old cases, natural justice shall be given to the petitioners and defect cases shall be removed within a month by the Presiding Officers, it said.

The Presiding Officers and Court Officers will ensure verification of admissibility of cases filed under the Orissa Survey and Settlement Act, 1958 and Orissa Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation of Land Act, 1972 and thereby, dispose of cases expeditiously, the order concluded.