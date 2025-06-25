Orissa HC expresses concern over ‘bulldozer justice’

Expressing deep concern over the bulldozing of a community hall by an officer of Tahasildar rank, the Orissa High Court ordered Rs 10 lakh compensation to the petitioners observing that “in a system governed by law, force must follow reason, not precede it. Where the reverse occurs, the legitimacy of state action begins to erode, and with it, the credibility of institutions tasked with upholding the rule of law”.

“The facts of this case echo a growing and troubling pattern commonly referred to as “bulldozer justice”, where executive power, backed by machinery rather than reason, supplants legal process. The use of demolition as a tool of enforcement, absent procedural compliance and judicial finality, transforms what should be a lawful act into a coercive one,” the single bench judge Justice Dr. S K Panigrahi observed.

Expressing concern over the illegal demolition, Justice Panigrahi said the office of the Tahasildar is not a mere administrative post. It is a position that carries the weight of constitutional responsibility, particularly when it comes to enforcing the law at the ground level. To act in a manner that anticipates and potentially frustrates the outcome of pending legal proceedings is a serious breach of duty”.

The court notes with concern that such behaviour, if left unaddressed, could set a dangerous precedent, where field-level officers entrusted with significant statutory powers begin to treat judicial timelines as administrative gaps to be tactically exploited. The conduct reflects a troubling pattern where legal process is treated as optional. Acting during the pendency of proceedings signals disregard for institutional boundaries. It reduces adjudication to an afterthought and weakens the authority of courts in matters where their oversight is critical, Justice Panigrahi noted in the order.

It is not the bulldozer per se that offends constitutional sensibilities, but the ease with which it is deployed before the law has spoken its final word. In a system governed by law, force must follow reason, not precede it, the order said.

The Tahasildar has shown undue haste in demolishing the structure, without adhering to the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India. The demolition was not preceded by the mandatory procedural safeguards, and was carried out despite subsisting judicial orders restraining such action.

Having regard to the cost of reconstruction, the loss suffered, and the gravity of administrative misconduct, compensation is assessed at Rs 10,00,000. Of this, Rs 2,00,000 shall be recovered from the Tahasildar concerned, to be deducted in reasonable instalments from his salary, given his direct involvement in the unlawful act. The balance amount of Rs 8,00,000 shall be paid by the State to the Petitioner within a period of eight weeks from the date of presentation of this order, the Court ordered while issuing direction for appropriate departmental proceedings against the revenue officer.

It is further directed that the chief secretary shall immediately issue detailed guidelines to all the Revenue officials and Municipal authorities of the State taking into account the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the matter of demolition of structures, the order concluded.