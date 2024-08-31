Organ donation needs to become way of life to give new lease of life: LS Changsan

LS Changsan, Additional Secretary of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stressed on the importance of organ donation and said it needs to become a way of life to give a new lease of life.

Speaking at the Chintan-Shivir on ‘Reforms required for augmentation of organ and tissue donation and transplantation in terms of Technology, Processes and Legislation in India’ on Friday, she said, “Organ donation needs to become a way of life for us so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the importance of organ donation in his Mann Ki Baat programme and emphasized on the fact that one person donating organs after death can give a new lease of life to up to eight patients suffering from various organ failures,” said Changsan.

She stressed on the need to promote organ donation from the deceased persons to meet the huge need for organ donation in the country.

Underlining the government’s efforts for the cause, Changsan said, “The Government of India has adopted a policy of ‘One Nation, One Policy’ for organ donation and transplantation and has also started a consultation process with the State governments in this regard. Our focus is to improve availability of infrastructure and trained manpower for organ transplantation, especially in government institutions.”

She said the Government has already initiated an Organ Donation Public Awareness Campaign by the name of ‘Angdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan’ which is actively underway in various states and institutions.

Atul Goel, Director General Health Service (DGHS) said, “National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has taken the lead in the field of organ and tissue transplant in India.”

He said that the Chintan Shivir provides an opportunity for introspection to put systems in place.

“In our nation we have had a tradition of giving i.e. altruism. While we have live donations, we need to encourage deceased donations as much as possible both in government and private hospitals,” added Goel.