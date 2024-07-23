Opposition slams govt for ‘kursi bachao budget’

Several leaders from Opposition parties including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reacted sharply to the Union Budget 2024 slamming the government for providing no “relief” to the common people.

They called it “kursi bachao budget (save the chair budget)” alluding to the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government’s overdependence on the support of the alliance partner for survival.

Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, called it a very disappointing budget designed to save the “throne of Narendra Modi”. “This is not a budget for the progress of the country, but a ‘Modi sarkar bachao budget’ (save the Modi Government) budget,” he said.

Advertisement

In an apparent reference to the allocation announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar in the Budget, the Congress chief said, “The Modi Government’s budget is distributing half-baked ‘revadies’ (freebies) to cheat its alliance partners (JD(U) and TDP) so that the NDA could survive.”

Raising the cause of the farmers, he said, “There is no guarantee of MSP (Minimum Support Price) nor is there a subsidy on fertilizers in this Budget.”

Talking about the railways, Kharge said, “So many incidents are happening in the railways, but important things like railway security and recruitment are not being talked about. The Modi Government has rendered the railway budget very weak.”

Drawing attention to a flood-like situation prevalent in many states, the Congress chief said, “No special steps were taken for flood relief in this budget.”

“The entire country is struggling with inflation, but there is no mention of the steps taken to ease the burden of the consumers. In this budget some people have been made happy just to save their positions,” he said.

The Congress chief also accused the government of copying the Congress’ scheme announced for the youth in its Lok Sabha manifesto.

The finance minister announced that the government would launch a comprehensive scheme to provide internship opportunities in 500 top companies to crore youth for five years. They will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions, and employment opportunities.

Kharge said, “There is no plan in the budget. The BJP is only busy in cheating the public.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, “Kursi Bachao Budget. Appease Allies: Hollow promises to them at the cost of other states. Appease cronies: Benefits to AA with no relief for the common Indian. Copy and paste: Congress manifesto and previous budgets.”

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram told a press conference, “I am happy that the finance minister had an opportunity to read the Congress’ Manifesto after the LS 2024 elections. She has virtually adopted the ideas underlying our proposals on the Employment-linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, the Apprenticeship Scheme with an allowance to the Apprentice, and on the abolition of the Angel Tax. I wish she had adopted many more ideas from the Congress’ manifesto.”

Taking a jibe at the government, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav wrote in a post on X, “In the budget, the issues of unemployment, inflation, farmers, women and youth have vanished.”

Expressing his disappointment with the budget, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Kumar Jha asserted, “Bihar will get the special category status by hook or crook.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee wrote in a post on X, “This budget is a complete failure with zero warranty, presented by a failed finance minister of a failed government. Instead of tackling urgent issues like unemployment, rising prices, and growing inflation, the BJP has crafted a budget to bribe its coalition partners and buy time before the government implodes.”