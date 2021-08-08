Opposition releases video of members speaking on Pegasus, farmers

The opposition’s strategy of speaking on the Pegasus snooping row and farm laws during discussions of Bills in the Rajya Sabha has now been compiled in a three-minute video in an attempt to make the government listen to their demands, leaders said on Sunday.

The video, released by the TMC on Sunday morning from RS MP Derek O’Brien’s handle, urges, “Mr Modi come listen to us”. Opposition party sources indicated that over the last few weeks, leaders have realized that the disruptions by them in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are not enough. It was important to say the words, “farmers”, “Pegasus” and spyware on the floor of the Houses.

Asked about the opposition MPs’ strategy of raising such issues while seeking to speak on Bills in Parliament, O’Brien said that their “strategy was deliberate”.

“When the official channels are being denied, this is a new way to reach the masses,” said O’Brien who is also the leader of the TMC in the Rajya Sabha.

“PM @narendramodi seems to have lost his nerves. Why is he not keen on answering questions in Parliament? The opposition parties are ready for discussions in Parliament, but @BJP4India govt is stalling the proceedings so that the truth doesn’t get to the people,” Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet posting the video.

The video, which has been compiled using clips from RSTV, comprises statements made by the opposition MPs in the Upper House, with the words “farmer” and “Pegasus” in the opening lines. “You are not allowing the discussion we have been asking for the past 14 days and the discussions we can do later. You are passing that bill now. If you have courage, begin the discussions on Pegasus now,” Kharge is heard saying in the video on the floor of the House.

The compilation includes opposition speakers like Vandana Chavan of the NCP who raised the Pegasus issue, accusing the government of “not listening to the people”. RJD’s Manoj Jha too is seen speaking on the spyware issue. “Pegasus has reached everyone’s house. We have to discuss this,” says Jha.

Congress’s Deepinder Hooda raised the issue of farmers stating that he would talk about the matter if his “microphone is not switched off”. The CPI(M) accused the government of “stealing” parliamentary democracy, while TMC’s Sukhendu Shekar Roy raised the issue of “freedom of speech in Parliament”.

The other parties which have representation in the video include Samajwadi Party, TRS, DMK and AAP.

One of the leaders in the video, Shiv Sena MP in Rajya Sabha Priyanka Chaturvedi said in a democracy if the government of the day has a responsibility, so does the opposition. CPI(M) leader and RS MP Elamaram Kareem said that speaking during the discussion on bills was the only way to make the government listen.

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 19, parliamentary proceedings have been continuously witnessing disruptions due to protests by opposition parties and a logjam has persisted over their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus snooping row.