Opposition needs to introspect about mass suspension from Parliament: Bhupender Yadav

Opposition leaders and MPs should maintain the decorum of the House as “negative politics” will not contribute towards the growth of the nation, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Tuesday.

Asked about the suspension of a record 141 MPs this Winter Session, he said, “This calls for a serious introspection. Why has this happened?”

“The public knows that we are taking the nation forward and raising the stature of India. The way opposition is behaving is not justified. Everyone will have to behave decently within the House. Earlier, I have interacted with some of the members of the opposition about the unruly behavior within the House and they admitted to me that it is not correct,” he said.

Asked how this Parliament logjam can be handled with so many MPs thrown out, he said, “Nobody is thrown out. Their behavior is wrong and they never behaved in accordance with the House. Moreover, the House is managed by the Speaker and chairman, not by us.

“We always want to answer the questions raised in the Parliament by the MPs. Why would we want them to be out of the Parliament? We want everyone to participate in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). The point is each and every MP has to behave and follow the rules and regulations. If the decorum is not mentioned then action will be taken,” he added.

Answering the query of today’s India Alliance, the Minister of Labour and Employment said, “The negative politics will not contribute towards the growth of the nation. The opposition should not get into the negative politics on the whole issue. The opposition is frustration and hopelessness.”

He also spoke about the achievements in the 28th Session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) that took place from November 30 to December 13. An inter-ministerial delegation from India attended the conference. The major outcome from COP 28 included the decision on Outcome of the First Global Stocktake, ratcheting up global climate ambition before the end of the decade.