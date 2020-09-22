A day after the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha followed by the boycott of the House today, the opposition in the Lok Sabha also resorted to boycotting the House on the farm bill issue on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the proceedings were adjourned for an hour after opposition MPs shouted slogans and raised banners to protest against the contentious farm bills.

Congress MPs in the House raised banners with “Don’t kill the Farmers” slogans and “Kisanon par Tanashahi nahin chalegi”.

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla urged the members to follow the Covid protocols in the house and maintain physical distance.

Saying that he was concerned about the safety of the MPs he adjourned the proceedings for an hour.

Later, the Om Birla is met with the members of opposition parties after they announced a boycott of the session in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs and in opposition of the Farm Bills, news agency ANI reported.

During the Lok Sabha session, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhary said, “Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are like twin brothers…if one is in pain, the other has to be concerned. Our issue is related to the farm bills, we want it to be taken back. If Tomar ji agrees to take it back, we have no problem with session continuing.”

Countering him Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, “What happens in the other House, has never been discussed in another House. This is highly unfortunate that it is being discussed now.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha had declared that the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha till three key demands, including revoking of the suspension of eight members, are met.

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Congress leader, who is also the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, put out three demands in the House.

Yesterday, the eight suspended Rajya Sabha MPs had staged a sit-in protest near the Gandhi statue.

The suspended MPs, despite several requests, refused to leave the premises resulting in halting the further proceedings inside the House.

Soon, they protested on the lawns of the Parliament Complex. They were seen holding up placards that read – “We will fight for farmers” and “parliament assassinated”.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu had announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week namely Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.