Days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) came into force with the ruling BJP under Opposition fire over the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reacted to the disruption of normal life by anti-CAA protestors, saying this had never been a part of the country’s democratic ethos.

Modi’s comment came a day after his vitriolic attack on the Congress party at a rally in Jharkhand accusing it of fomenting disturbances over CAA in various parts of the country. He said this proved that Parliament’s approval of the CAA was “one thousand per cent correct”.

In a series of tweets, Modi sought to assure people that CAA was not against anyone or any religion in the country. “I want to unequivocally assure my fellow Indians that CAA does not affect any citizen of India or any religion,” Modi tweeted.

The PM also tweeted, “Debate, discussion and dissent are essential parts of democracy but never has damage to public property and disturbance of normal life been a part of our ethos.”

Even as anti-CAA protests spread to various campuses of educational institutions in UP, Bengaluru and Delhi, the BJP hit out at Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi holding his party responsible for instigating people.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, addressing a press conference here, slammed the Congress party for its alleged role in inciting communal frenzy for narrow political gains.

“On Saturday the Congress party tries to launch Rahul Gandhi. On Sunday we witness incidents of arson and violence. It sparks off hatred. This would be too much of a coincidence. There has been a concerted effort by the Congress party to conspire for petty political benefits,” Patra said.

The BJP leader accused the opposition parties of hatching a conspiracy to foment trouble in the country over CAA.

“On Saturday we heard Rahul Gandhi instigating people at the Ramlila Grounds that PM Modi government was distinguishing between Hindus and Muslims. On Sunday we witnessed scenes on streets, unseen in a civilized world. This is all a part of conspiracy being hatched by the Congress and certain other Opposition parties,” Patra said.

Patra also singled out AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, Trinamul Congress leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and AAP and accused them of ‘unleashing divisive forces’.

“Owaisi is acting as a new Jinnah of the country. His aim is to divide the country on the basis of Hindus and Muslims. Amanatullah of AAP is acting in a similar fashion. Mamata Banerjee is also bent upon assuming the role of divisive forces. I am unable to understand the reason for her speech in Hindi today. This comes following her recent comment that everyone in West Bengal will have to speak in Bengali. Why Mamata ji is trying to incite passion across the country by her utterances,” the BJP spokesperson asked.

“The opposition parties believe in the politics of appeasement and in communal politics. They have opened the Pandora’s box with their eyes on Muslim vote bank. There is a competition in the name of pseudo-secularism and appeasement. They are trying to spread hatred in the country,” Patra said.

“The CAA in no way seeks to rob either Hindus or Muslims of their rights in the country. The opposition Congress, TMC and AAP’s alleged role in creating disturbance and instigating communal frenzy is condemnable. The SC has said that nobody has any right to damage public property or disturb peace despite being students,” Patra added.