Opposition bloc adopting tactics against society, unity of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out opposition bloc INDIA and said the group does not know any manner of constructive politics and is adopting such tactics which are against the interests of the society and the country.

He was addressing a gathering at Kevadia in Gujarat after paying homage to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity on his birth anniversary.

He said several states are witnessing election activities and there will be Lok Sabha election next year. “Unfortunately, the country’s largest opposition grouping does not care for the nation’s unity and for it, self-interest is above everything. In such an atmosphere, the role of citizens and common people is highly significant,” he said.

Advertisement

Without naming the INDIA formation, the prime minister said, “These people want to achieve their political interests by hurting the nation’s unity. If the nation is vigilant, then only it will be able to achieve the goals of development. We must not give up our efforts to maintain unity of the country, and not miss even a single step for that.”

He said the politics of appeasement is the biggest threat to India’s march to development and its integrity. The situation requires every citizen of the country to beware of such thinking.

Modi said the past several decades had seen that those following the politics of appeasement do not see terrorism, its horror or magnitude. Those believing in the policy do not hesitate to stand by even the enemies of humanity, he said.

“These people have been slow in investigating terrorist activities, and are reluctant to take strong action against the anti-nationals,” he said.

The philosophy of appeasement is so dangerous that it does not hesitate to go to courts to protect the terrorists, he said. This kind of thinking can never do any good to society, certainly not to the nation, he said.

Modi referred to the country’s impressive achievements, and said there is no goal which Indians together cannot achieve today. This was seen in the last nine years.

“Who could imagine Kashmir would be one day free of Article 370. Today, this wall between Kashmir and the country has been demolished,” he said.

“Sardar Patel, the architect of India’s unity, wherever he is, would be happy with the development and bless the country for this. Today people of Kashmir are outside the shadow of terrorism, and have joined the nation’s march to development,” he said.

Even the Sardar Sarovar dam was awaiting completion for the last five to six decades, and was completed with everyone’s cooperation, he said.

Modi said the country had faced several internal security challenges in the last nine years but they were met with the commitment of security forces. People have not forgotten the days when they feared to go to crowded places and apprehended bomb blasts.

He said the next 25 years will be crucial in transforming India into a prosperous and developed country. The country had taken a resolve to attain independence in the last century, and the goal was achieved in 25 years. A similar occasion is before the country now and taking inspiration from Sardar Patel, it has to achieve the goal of Developed India.

The prime minister said the whole world is looking at India. The country is at the zenith of its achievements. The world is marvelling at India’s capacity displayed at the recent G20 conference. “We are proud we have taken the standing of the largest democracy in the world to a new height. Amid several international conflicts, India’s borders are safe,” he said.

In the next few years, India will be the third largest economy in the world. India has reached a spot on the Moon where no other country had gone so far. “We are proud we are able to manufacture Tejas fighter planes and the aircraft carrier Vikrant,” he said.

“The country is proud that India’s professionals are running and giving leadership to multi-billionaire firms. We are proud the Indian tricolour is earning glory at international sports meets and Indian sportspersons are winning record number of medals.

In the Amrit Kaal of 25 years, India has decided to move ahead, giving up the mindset of colonial times. “We are developing as well as conserving our heritage,” he added.