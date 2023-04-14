Opportunities make India attractive investment destination: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted to an audience of top Italian business honchos how a plethora of opportunities in India make the country one of the world’s most trusted business and investment destinations.

Addressing a business interactive session yesterday in Rome, he said India was an open country with global linkages with trade negotiations underway with the European Union (EU).

The minister said that high targets must be set in the India-Italy partnership as there was a lot of potential, especially in light of the recently elevated strategic partnership between the two countries. India, he said, has witnessed 55% growth in overall exports in the last two years. He said there were about 700 Italian companies operating in India and this was the most opportune time to be in India. He also mentioned that India would provide a very robust and forward-looking policy framework with retrospective changes.

Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani also participated in the interactive session and addressed the industry captains. He said there was a need for Indian and Italian businessmen to work together to create a better line for the next generation in both countries by backing MSMEs and industry.

Goyal appreciated Tajani for the deep engagement between the two countries and said that there was a tremendous potential for growth in the India-Italy partnership and through his visit new ideas have emerged. He said that the two countries were connected by tradition, culture, shared values, rule of law and aspiration to achieve more and to work as one. He also expressed confidence that India and Italy would grow together, achieve together, and conquer together.