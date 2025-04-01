‘Oppn not serious about democratic process’: Speaker Gupta

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said on Tuesday that he was disappointed by the Opposition’s absence in the house during the discussion on an issue for which a notice was submitted by their member Kuldeep Kumar.

In a statement, Gupta said, “I am deeply disappointed by the opposition’s behaviour. It proves that they are not serious about democratic processes and values. Opposition members often raise issues just to gain media attention, but when it comes to actual discussion, they choose to walk out of the House.”

The Speaker said that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Kuldeep Kumar submitted a notice under Rule 54 regarding alleged power outages in several areas of Delhi, and the same was accepted and included in the agenda for discussion.

According to the Speaker, it was quite surprising that when the matter was taken up for consideration in the House at 4:40 pm, neither Kumar, nor any member of the Opposition was present in the House.

He called this conduct of the Opposition completely ‘irresponsible’.

He said that the House functions according to legislative procedures and rules, and it is inappropriate for the entire Opposition to be absent during the discussion of a topic that was included in the agenda at their own request.

Gupta further stated that according to the democratic process, despite the absence of Kumar and other opposition members, the House proceeded with the discussion on the issue.

Eight members shared their views and also condemned the behavior of the opposition.

Power Minister Ashish Sood presented a detailed statement on the matter, supported by facts, Gupta added.