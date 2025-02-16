Oppn blames Railways mismanagement for stampede at NDLS

Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other top Opposition leaders have blamed Railways’ “mismanagement” for the tragic incident and demanded that the “exact” figures of dead be declared at the earliest.

In a post on X, the Congress chief wrote, “The news of deaths of several people due to a stampede at New Delhi railway Station is extremely sad. The attempt by the Narendra Modi government to hide the truth in the case of deaths at New Delhi railway station is extremely shameful and condemnable.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded that the number of dead and injured be declared as soon as possible and the identity of the missing people should also be ensured.

“Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. The injured should be provided with immediate medical treatment,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Gandhi asserted that this tragic incident has once again highlighted the failure of the Railways and insensitivity of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“The government and administration should ensure that no one has to lose their life due to mismanagement and negligence. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said this kind of a “disaster” taking place in the national capital, under the direct watch of the BJP government, shows that it is utterly incompetent and is only capable of PR, not actual management.

He also posed a volley of questions to the ruling dispensation over the matter.

“The Government has again tried to downplay the situation. When will we know the exact figures of the dead and injured? Why were crowd control measures not in place? Why did the railways not run special trains when they knew this crowd was to be anticipated in light of the Mahakumbh?,” the senior Congress leader questioned.

Addressing a press conference, Congress’ chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms Supriya Shrinate called the stampede a “massacre” and demanded resignation of Railway Minister Vaishnaw.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav demanded that proper arrangements be made to send the bodies of the victims to their families and the injured be provided the best treatment.

“The BJP government should not commit the sin of hiding the truth of death,” he wrote on X.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee condoled the loss of lives in the stampede and said this highlights the importance of careful planning and management, especially when it comes to the safety of citizens.

“Pilgrims on their way to the Maha Kumbh should have been met with proper support and facilities, not distress. It is essential to ensure that such journeys are safe and well-organised. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, and I pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” she wrote on X.

Alleging Railways’ mismanagement, former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should take the responsibility.

“The incident is very saddening. I offer my condolences to the victims. This is Railways fault because of its mismanagement many people lost their lives. The Railway Minister should take the responsibility,” he told a news agency.

When asked about his suggestion regarding crowd management for the Mahakumbh, he said, “Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh (Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless).”

Expressing grief over the incident, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a post on X wrote, “The tragic death of devotees traveling to the Mahakumbh in the accident at New Delhi Railway Station is extremely saddening and painful. May God grant peace to their souls. My condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy.”

At least 18 people were killed and several others injured on Saturday night following a stampede caused due to sudden rush of passengers at New Delhi Railway Station, amid ongoing Mahakumbh at UP’s Prayagraj.