Operation Sindoor to be taught in schools and colleges in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan, from the next academic session, children and youths will read stories of the valor of our armed forces and the bravery and efficiency of our warriors during “Operation Sindoor” in their textbooks.

The state government has decided to include chapters in school and college syllabi on this calibrated campaign that was designed in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, for neutralising key terror bases across the border.

The syllabus would include the entire episodes of the IAF’s (surgical) air strikes at 9 terrorist bases in Pakistan and the PoK, on May 7 to take revenge for the deaths of 26 tourists in Pahalgam. This would also cover the ensuing cross-border air strikes using drones, missiles, and other munitions between India and Pakistan along the entire western international border.

In Rajasthan, strategic locations like Jalipa Cantt and Uttarlai air base (Barmer), Pokaran, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Naal air base (Bikaner), Sriganganagar, were targeted by Pakistani drones and missiles, though, without success.

Jammu and Kashmir, of course, was the epicenter of the attack, though strikes were made to target locations in Punjab and Gujarat too.

The laudable efficiency, flawless timing, and well-planned use of equipment and munitions—most importantly, the precise and effective target strikes by the Indian soldiers and their commanding strategists—have been circulating like folklore among people from cities and towns to remote villages and hamlets across the state and beyond.

The operation has been hailed as a decisive military victory by international defence experts. The country’s robust and restrained response has garnered wide support from the international community.

World powers have condemned the Pahalgam attack and endorsed India’s right to self-defense. The United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, the United States, France, Japan, and key Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, expressed solidarity with India.

All these aspects—along with the growing body of folklore, stories, event sequences, and the global impact, views, reviews, and praise—have the potential to become part of the history of India’s success and warfare legacy.

Accordingly, the state government has already started work on evolving the entire chronology, sequence of events, tales, lores, and other aspects in the form of syllabus.