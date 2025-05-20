‘Operation Sindoor’ symbolizes India’s pride and the sacred honour of women: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that ‘Operation Sindoor’ is a symbol of India’s pride, the sacred honour of the sindoor worn by Indian women, and a guarantee of safety for future generations.

He added that India has taken a bold step to protect its honor—just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the people of the country.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister was addressing the 25th anniversary celebration of Dr KNS Memorial Hospital (formerly Mayo Hospital) on Tuesday in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advertisement

He said, “Under the leadership of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, India’s brave soldiers demonstrated immense courage and strength by successfully carrying out ‘Operation Sindoor’ and giving a strong response to the enemy, Pakistan.”

CM Yogi highlighted that Mayo Hospital and Dr. KNS Memorial Hospital have completed a 25-year journey. The foundation of the hospital was laid in the year 2000 by the then Chief Minister and current Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

“Today, this hospital is progressing with a new identity as both a prominent hospital in the state capital and a medical college in Barabanki. It is providing vital health services to the people of Uttar Pradesh and contributing significantly to the state’s development,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that this reflects the path and culture of progress. “When the seed of an idea becomes a tree, it represents culture. But if the seed rots and ends, it reflects distortion. India is a symbol of a culture that continually guides humanity and remains a beacon of hope for the world,” he added.

“In contrast, Pakistan is destined for distortion — to decay and collapse — whether through India’s actions or at the hands of the very terrorists it has nurtured.”

CM Yogi further emphasized that the healthcare sector is currently facing intense competition. To succeed in this environment, service must be given the highest priority. “If there is no sensitivity in this field, people’s trust in doctors may weaken. That trust must never be compromised,” he asserted.

Praising the hospital for its contributions, the Chief Minister said the institution, over its 25-year journey, has not only functioned as a hospital but has also played a vital role in the state’s growth as a medical education hub.

“Today, hundreds of students are enrolling here for undergraduate, postgraduate, and super-specialty programs, working towards the vision of a healthier society. This medical institute will continue to contribute to the development of Uttar Pradesh and to the well-being of its citizens,” he said.

Present on the occasion were Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister JPS Rathore, Rajya Sabha MP and former Deputy CM Dr Dinesh Sharma, Legislative Council member Mukesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Dr Neeraj Bora, BJP leader Neeraj Singh, and several other dignitaries.