Operation Sindoor: Army shares video of strike on Abbas terrorist camp at Kotli in PoK | WATCH

The Indian Army on Wednesday shared a video of its strike on Abbas terrorist camp at Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack

According to the Indian Army, the Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli was the nerve centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and had key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists. The camp was located 13 km from the the Line of Control in PoK.

The Pahalgam terror attack, in which 25 innocent Indian civilians and a Nepali national were killed, was carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba’s proxy The Resistance Front (TRF).

The video with a time stamp of 1:04 am shows the LeT training base in Kotli being hit by a missile.

Watch the video below

OPERATION SINDOOR#JusticeServed Target 1 – Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli.

Distance – 13 Km from Line of Control (POJK).

Nerve Centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists. DESTROYED AT 1.04 AM on 07 May 2025.… pic.twitter.com/OBF4gTNA8q — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) May 7, 2025

Besides the Kotli terorr base, Indian strikes also destroyed key hideouts of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

At least 10 members of terrorist Masood Azhar’s family and four associates were killed in a strike at the Subhan Allah Mosque in Pakistan’s Bahawalpur.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan-based terror outift JeM, those killed in the Indian strikes included Masood Azhar’s elder sister, her husband and a niece.

The strikes also destroyed an LeT terror camp where 26/11 terrorists Azmal Kasab and David Headley were trained.