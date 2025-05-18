‘Operation Sindoor’ a turning point for India: Defence Ministry

The Narendra Modi government on Sunday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has marked a “turning point in India’s defence doctrine.”

“Operation Sindoor, launched on May 07, 2025, marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine—demonstrating tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance in response to the #PahalgamTerrorAttack,” the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.

It also praised how Indian armed forces worked as one big unit to ensure success of the military mission.

“Jointness is not just a vision – it’s India’s operational reality,” it said.

With precision airstrikes on key targets like Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan Air Bases, robust naval posturing through a Carrier Battle Group, and effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare, the Defence Ministry said.

The operation, it added, was powered by integrated systems like IACCS and Akash missile, and backed by major reforms: CDS-led DMA, Integrated Theatre Commands, Joint Logistics Nodes, and real-time joint exercises like ‘Prachand Prahar’ and Desert Hunt.

“…As the # Armed Forces execute reforms under the ‘#YearofDefenceReforms2025’, Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement—India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism,” it said in the post.

India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.