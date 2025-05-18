‘Operation Sindoor’ a turning point for India: Defence Ministry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets VP Dhankhar, discusses success of ‘Operation Sindoor’
He discussed the success of the Indian armed forces in the recent confrontation with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
It also praised how Indian armed forces worked as one big unit to ensure success of the military mission.
The Narendra Modi government on Sunday said that ‘Operation Sindoor’ has marked a “turning point in India’s defence doctrine.”
“Operation Sindoor, launched on May 07, 2025, marked a turning point in India’s defence doctrine—demonstrating tri-services synergy, strategic depth, and technological dominance in response to the #PahalgamTerrorAttack,” the Ministry of Defence said in a post on X.
“Jointness is not just a vision – it’s India’s operational reality,” it said.
With precision airstrikes on key targets like Nur Khan and Rahimyar Khan Air Bases, robust naval posturing through a Carrier Battle Group, and effective Army-BSF coordination on the ground, India showcased seamless multi-domain warfare, the Defence Ministry said.
The operation, it added, was powered by integrated systems like IACCS and Akash missile, and backed by major reforms: CDS-led DMA, Integrated Theatre Commands, Joint Logistics Nodes, and real-time joint exercises like ‘Prachand Prahar’ and Desert Hunt.
“…As the # Armed Forces execute reforms under the ‘#YearofDefenceReforms2025’, Operation Sindoor stands as a bold statement—India is united, future-ready, and resolute against cross-border terrorism,” it said in the post.
India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 and struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in response to a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam last month in which 26 people were killed.
