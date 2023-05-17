“Open to talk with anybody,” YS Sharmila on rumours of talks with Congress

Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister KCR, President of YSR Telangana party YS Sharmila on Tuesday said that they don’t want KCR to come back to power in the state.

“We are open for talks with anybody as we do not want KCR to come back to power in the state,” YSR Telangana Party President said. She was reacting to the rumours of an alliance with Congress for the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Sharmila further said, “This is the election year, so every party will try their best for everything in every other way, so it’s not surprising.”

Addressing a press conference, YS Sharmila said, “We have prepared an affidavit on behalf of KCR and for him to sign it which clearly mentions that the paper leak in the state happened due to the failure of the IT department and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and this will not have repeated again. We ask KCR to offer this affidavit to the students.”

This affidavit also mentions that KCR will assure that all the 1.9 lakh jobs vacancy will be filled and the process for the same will be started immediately, she added.

Earlier also Sharmila had sent a “Telangana People Questionnaire” to CM KCR Sharmila raising 10 questions related to Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leakage and subsequent investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Sharmila also participated in the day-long fast and protest meeting held at Indira Park in Hyderabad under the banner of T-SAVE. T-SAVE is initiative by the YSR Telangana Party to fight for the right of the students and the unemployed in Telangana State by bringing all opposition parties together.

In the questionnaire sent to CM KCR, YS Sharmila asked KCR to clarify why he has not spoken a single word on the TSPSC paper leak scam issue. Is he still the CM of Telangana or a Corporator in Aurangabad? “Why still there has been no action against TSPSC Board members and chairman in the TSPSC paper leak scam?” she added.