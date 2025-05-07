Op Sindoor: In 25 minutes, India destroys 9 terror camps in Pakistan, PoJK

In a precision attack, the Indian armed forces razed nine terrorist camps housed in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) in a matter of 25 minutes, defence personnel said on Wednesday.

The operation that was carried out in the intervening night of May 6-7, was to avenge the deaths of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan sponsored terrorists on April 22.

Detailing the attack that was carried out in complete secrecy, Col Sofyia Quereshi said that it started at 1.05 am and was over by 1.30 am.

“Over the last three decades Pakistan has systematically built terror infrastructure. It is a complex web of recruitment and indoctrination centres, training areas for initial and refresher courses and launch pads with handlers. These camps are located both in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK),” said the officer.

Stating that the selection of targets for strike operation was based on credible intelligence inputs and role of these facilities in perpetrating terror activities, Quereshi said that the locations were selected with due diligence to avoid damage to civilian installations and loss of civilian lives.

The strike on the terror camps was undertaken through precision capability, using niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads that ensured no collateral damage. The point of impact in each of the targets was a specific building or a group of buildings.

It was stated that not only were targets neutralised with clinical efficiency, none of the military establishments were targeted by the striking teams.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response. However, Indian Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond to Pakistani misadventure, if any, to escalate the situation,” said Col Quereshi.

In the highly secretive operation, India carried out strikes against 9 terror camps of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) located in both Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It included Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur – JeM, Markaz Taiba, Muridke – LeT, Sarjal, Tehra Kalan – JeM, Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot – HM, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala – LeT, Markaz Abbas, Kotli – JeM, Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli – HM, Shawai Nalla Camp, Muzaffarabad – LeT, and Syedna Bilal Camp, Muzaffarabad – JeM.

Located in POJK, 30 Km from the Line of Control in Tangdhar Sector, the Sawai Nala Camp in Muzaffarabad was a key LeT training facility. The attack on civilians and Security Forces in Sonmarg on 20 October 2024, Gulmarg on 24 October 2024 and Pahalgam attack on 22 April, were carried out by the terror module which had its germination at Sawai Nala.

Syedna Belal Camp, Muzaffarabad, a camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist organisation, was being used as a staging area. This camp was used to train terrorists in weapons, explosives and jungle cum survival techniques for carrying out terrorist activities across Line of Control in Kashmir region.

Gulpur Camp, Kotli, located 30 kilometers from the Line of Control, was the base for LeT terrorists operating in Rajauri-Poonch. Attacks in Poonch on 20 April 2023, and attack on innocent pilgrims travelling in a bus on 09 June 2024 were conducted by terrorists trained in Gulpur. “Inputs confirm that Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the 26/11 mastermind, frequently visited this camp for indoctrination and motivational speeches,” the officer added.

Dubbed as the ‘nerve center’, Abbas Camp, Kotli, located about 13 kilometers from Line of Control opposite Rajauri, trained suicide bombers of LeT. This camp had key terrorist training infrastructure for about 50 terrorists.

Barnala Camp, Bhimber was located 9 km from Line of Control opposite Rajauri – Poonch Sector was used for providing training to terrorists in weapon handling, IED making and jungle survival techniques.

In Pakistan, Sarjal Camp, Sialkot, Located about six kilometers from the International Borders opposite Samba-Kathua. The terrorists who killed four personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2025 were trained and launched from this camp.

Mehmoona Joya Camp, Sialkot, located around 12 Km from International Boundary, near Sialkot, was a key training facility of Hijbul Mujahideen. The camp was being used as the control center in revival of terrorism in Kathua and Jammu region. Major terrorist attacks including attack on Pathankot Air Force Base was planned and directed from this camp.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, located around 25 kilometers from International Boundary, was the HeadQuarter of Lashka-eTaiba led by Hafiz Syed Terrorists trained here have also been associated with many terrorist attacks including Mumbai attacks in 2008. “Azmal Kasab, the Pakistani Terrorist captured alive after Mumbai Attack had confessed of having received training at 4 Muridke. As per inputs, it was revealed that David Coleman Headley had also received training at this camp,” she added.

Located around 100 Km from International Boundary, Markaz Subhan Allah , Bahawalpur, was the Headquarters of JeM. This camp was used for recruitment, training and indoctrinating JeM terrorists. The facility was frequently visited by the terrorist commanders including Masood Azhar who issued directions to their cadre from this camp.