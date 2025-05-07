Op Sindoor: BJP hails army, says ‘new India’ will uproot terrorism

The BJP on Wednesday hailed the country’s armed forces for destroying terror facilities in Pakistan and PoK by carrying out Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam killings.

The ruling party also said the “new India” under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is capable and resolute to uproot terrorism.

Several BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party president, J P Nadda, expressed satisfaction over the development and warned Pakistan against provoking India.

“Proud of our armed forces. ‘Operation Sindoor’ is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam,” Shah posted on X.

The Narendra Modi government is firmly resolved to give a befitting response to any attack on India and its people, the Union Home minister said, adding that the country remains firmly committed to eradicating terrorism from its roots.

Party president J P Nadda in a similar message on X said, “India’s message on Pahalgam – If you provoke us, we will not spare you.”

He also talked about Prime Minister Modi’s strong statement wherein he had said that those who attack the soul of India will face severe punishment.

“India is both capable and resolute to uproot terrorism. We will eradicate the menace of terrorism,” Nadda added.

Another BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed similar sentiments and saluted the valour and courage of the armed forces, saying India avenged the Pahalgam terror attack with today’s attacks on terror facilities in Pakistan and Pok.

”We said terrorists ko ‘mitti mein mila denge’, and look, we’ve done it. Pahalgam avenged,” Pradhan said in a post in Hindi on X.

“This is a capable, empowered, competent, and powerful India moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India today knows how to protect itself and how to give a befitting reply,” the minister added.

Pradeep Bhandari, national spokesperson of the BJP, also praised the country’s armed forces, saying their action echoed the “spirit of New India”.

“Salute to the Indian Armed Forces – the steel shield of Bharat! They have done it! Your courage speaks louder than words, and your actions echo the spirit of New India. Bharat has avenged Pahalgam Terrorist Attack!” he said in the social media post.

“This is new India. It will enter your home and strike as well,” the BJP said in one of its messages posted on X.

The Indian armed forces attacked nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke, using missiles.