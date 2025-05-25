Op Sindoor aroused sense of patriotism, lent confidence to fight terror: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that Operation Sindoor has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour.

Addressing his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister underlined that Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world.

Advertisement

Praising the valour displayed by armed forces during Operation Sindoor, he lauded the precision and accuracy with which armed forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border.

Advertisement

“The whole country is united against terrorism today and filled with resolve to end it,” the Prime Minister said, asserting: “Today every Indian’s resolution is to eliminate terrorism.”

“You must have seen that in many cities, villages, and small towns of the country, Tiranga Yatras were organised. Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour, to pay their respects and honour to the country’s armed forces,” he said.

Asserting as to how the government has been efficacious in eradicating Maoist influence, the Prime Minister shared that people in the village Gadchiroli’s Katejhari rejoiced at the arrival of a bus for the first time.

He recounted how the people in the village welcomed the bus by playing Dhol-Nagara and were overjoyed upon seeing the bus, which could never have plied to the village earlier, as it was affected by Maoist violence.

Expressing satisfaction that the change in Katejhari is being felt in the neighbouring areas, the Prime Minister added that on account of the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities have now started reaching such areas.

Stressing how the children in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist-affected areas were passionate about science and sports, Mr Modi said such efforts reflect the courage of people living in these areas.

Expressing a sense of pride at the rising standard of education in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, where Maoism was once at its peak, the Prime Minister expressed happiness at the excellent results of Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district in the 10th and 12th standard examinations. He pointed out that Dantewada district topped in 10th standard results while it secured the sixth position in Chhattisgarh in the 12th standard examination.

The Prime Minister said he was pleased to share with listeners of Mann Ki Baat that the population of lions in Gir, Gujarat, has increased from 674 to 891 in just five years. He said the number of lions that emerged after the lion census is very encouraging.

Speaking about the recently organised Rising North East Summit, the Prime Minister mentioned that Crafted Fibers was a beautiful confluence of Sikkim’s tradition, the art of weaving, and fashion.

Crafted Fibers was started by a person who is a veterinarian by profession, who connected traditional weaving with modern fashion and turned it into a social enterprise.

He said the International Yoga Day will be celebrated on the 21st of June, and it reminds everyone to incorporate yoga into their daily lives.

“The zeal and enthusiasm among people all over the world with regard to ‘Yoga Day’ is amply visible. Myriad institutions are sharing their preparations,” he said, highlighting that during these years, people made the Yoga Chain or Yoga Ring.

On the topic of Ayurveda, the Prime Minister said work has started on a dedicated traditional medicine module under the International Classification of Health Interventions, which will help in making AYUSH reach the maximum number of people across the world in a scientific manner.

On the issue of cleanliness, the Prime Minister cited an example of members of the ITBP team, which, while climbing mountain peaks, also took up the task of removing the garbage lying near the top.

Highlighting that the Khelo India Games, being held in five cities in Bihar, were a big hit, Mr Modi said that over five thousand athletes reached Bihar from all over India. He congratulated all the medal winners, especially the top three winners – Maharashtra, Haryana, and Rajasthan. He said a total of 26 records were made in the Khelo India Games this time.

Referring to World Bee Day, which was celebrated on May 20, the Prime Minister said this was an example of health, self-employment, and self-reliance.

He observed that during the last 11 years, a sweet revolution has taken place in beekeeping in India as the honey production, which about a decade ago was around 70-75 thousand metric tonnes a year, has now gone up to around 1.25 lakh metric tonnes.