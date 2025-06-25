Op Sindhu: Over 3,900 Indian nationals evacuated from Iran, Israel

More than 3,900 Indian nationals have been brought back from Iran and Israel till date under Operation Sindhu.

The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate all the Indian nationals from Iran and Israel amidst the escalating tensions between both countries, which had gripped the region for the past couple of weeks before a ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the latest evacuation flight from Mashhad, carrying 296 Indian and 4 Nepalese nationals, landed in New Delhi at 4:30 PM on Wednesday.

In a post on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, “296 Indian and 4 Nepalese nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 16:30 hrs on 25th June.

3154 Indian nationals have now been brought home from Iran as part of #OperationSindhu.”

Earlier in the day, the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated 224 more Indian nationals from Israel, taking the total number of citizens brought back safely to 818, under Operation Sindhu.

Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje greeted the Indian nationals upon their arrival in the national capital.

In a post on X, the MEA spokesperson said, “MoS Ms. Shobha Karandlaje received 224 Indian nationals who returned to India from Israel on an IAF aircraft at 10:30 Hrs on 25th June. Safety and security of Indian nationals remains a priority for the government. Till date, 818 Indian nationals have returned home from Israel as part of #OperationSindhu.”

Earlier in a post on X, Jaiswal said, ” #OperationSindhu. 282 Indian nationals were evacuated from Iran on a special flight that arrived in New Delhi from Mashhad at 00:01 hrs on 25th June.

With this, 2858 Indian nationals have been brought home from Iran.”

The IAF joined in the operations with its C-17 aircraft to evacuate the Indian nationals and the citizens of friendly nations, including Nepal and Sri Lanka, from war-hit Israel and bring them back home to safety.

Earlier, the MEA had announced that the evacuation of Indian nationals from Israel under Operation Sindhu started on Monday, June 23, via Jordan, marking its first successful repatriation flight, with 161 citizens landing in New Delhi from Amman on Tuesday morning.

Followed by a second flight on Tuesday itself, the IAF brought back 286 Indian nationals, who were residing in Israel, from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.