One Nation, One Election essential for national development in changing times: Sunil Bansal

BJP national general secretary Sunil Bansal on Saturday said that “One Nation, One Election” is currently a matter of significant public discourse, and there have been TV debates on the matter, and officials from the Election Commission and NITI Aayog have engaged in detailed discussions on the subject.

Bansal addressed a seminar on “One Nation, One Election” here and mentioned that in this regard, the government formed a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind.

This topic has also been brought before a parliamentary committee for further discussion and deliberation on the bill. Bansal emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to ensuring free and fair elections and believes that the system is necessary for the betterment of the country.

He highlighted that now everyone needs to think seriously about this objective, especially because of the cost and time savings involved.

The BJP leader stated that holding elections in different parts of the country at different times leads to wastage of funds, system resources, and in present times with the evolving world, “One Nation, One Election” is vital for moving forward.

He noted that earlier voting was done using ballot papers, but now Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have taken their place, and with everything around evolving, so too should the election system, he added.

He also pointed out that frequent imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in different states delays developmental activities, and if polls are held simultaneously, it would reduce inconvenience to the public and lessen the burden on political parties.

Bansal noted that with elections occurring every year, political parties—whether in power or opposition—are constantly engaged in poll campaigns instead of focusing on development issues or governance.

He added that if political parties prioritize this system over the mere competition of winning elections, governments will be able to function better for five years without interruptions or pressure, leading to faster and more effective development.

Among the dignitaries present at the event were General Manoj Kumar Mangal, Dr. Rajeev Ranjan, Retired Justice Dr. D.K. Arora, Mukul Singhal, Professor Dr. Manoj Dixit and several others who shared their positive thoughts and suggestions on the concept.

