‘One nation, one election’ aims at weakening federal system: Kerala CM

In the wake of the Union Cabinet approving the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’ as recommended by the Ramnath Kovind panel, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday came out against the decision stating that it is aimed at weakening the country’s federal system.

Chief Minister Vijayan said the Union Government has a hidden agenda behind its decision to implement ‘one nation, one election’ in the country.

“Behind the Bill, there is a hidden agenda to neutralize the federal system of the country and give all power to the Central government,” he said.

In a Facebook post, CM Vijayan said that the ‘One Election’ slogan is designed to destroy the diversity of Indian parliamentary democracy.

The Sangh Parivar is making a clandestine effort to change the present electoral politics in India into Presidential mode, he alleged.

“The Sangh Parivar is making a covert attempt to take electoral politics in India to a presidential style. Each state has a different situation and background. Without considering it and without taking into account of the political issues arising in the states, holding elections automatically or imposing the central rule by overturning the popular vote will destroy democracy. The democratic society of the country needs to come forward against the Sangh Parivar moves to subvert India’s parliamentary democratic system and the very idea of India,” he said.