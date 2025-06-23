One more detained in Madhya Pradesh in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi murder case

The Meghalaya Police, currently camping in Indore, detained another man on Monday in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Meghalaya on 23 May.

According to sources, the detained man has been identified as Lokendra Tomar. He is said to be the owner of the building at Dewas Naka in Indore, in whose flat the deceased Raja’s wife and main accused, Sonam, reportedly stayed in hiding for almost 10 days shortly after Raja’s murder.

Tomar was detained from Gandhi Nagar locality in Gwalior city, Madhya Pradesh.

On Sunday morning, the Meghalaya Police had detained Shilom James of Indore. He is the property dealer who had rented out the flat to another co-accused, Vishal Chauhan.

Later on Sunday, the Meghalaya Police also detained Balbir Ahirwar, alias Balla, the watchman of the apartment, from his hometown of Ashok Nagar.

Both James and Ahirwar were detained on suspicion of concealing evidence, particularly a black bag brought by Sonam, which could be crucial to the investigation.