A man who sustained injuries due to collapse of the Burdwan railway station building died on Sunday morning, a police official said.

The Burdwan railway station building collapsed on Saturday evening due to which as many as five persons sustained injuries.

As per the reports, the unidentified man who died was seemed to be in his mid-30s and was on ventilation at the state-owned Burdwan Medical College Hospital. He received a head injury when a portion of the portico beside the enquiry counter near the station’s main entrance gave way.

Out of the five persons who sustained an injury due to the accident, one was identified as Hopna Tudu, a resident of Gaibandha in Jharkhand, who was hospitalised with a leg injury.

Meanwhile, a three-member inquiry panel was formed after the incident to probe the matter. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 10 days.

The committee has also asked those who were present at the spot to come forward and give their statements to the panel between 4pm to 6pm on Monday.

As per the reports, the portico came down at around 8 pm, some more chunks of concrete crumbled twice later in the night.

However, the train services remained unaffected by the collapse, even though platform number one and two were closed due to safety reasons.