One killed as mob sets religious place afire in Gurugram

One person was killed and another injured when a religious place was set afire by a mob in Sector 57 of Haryana’s Gurugram, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Nitish Aggarwal told IANS that one person was killed and another injured when a group of men attacked the religious place in the area of police station Sector 56. Several fire tenders were dispatched to put out the fire.

“The attackers have been identified by the police and raids were conducted throughout the night, several of the attackers have been rounded up,” the DCP said.

He further said the security around the places of worship has been tightened in Gurugram.

Officials from the police and administration are holding meetings with prominent members of both communities to ensure peace.

Internet services were suspended in Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar areas, he said.

At least two home guards of the Gurugram Police and eight other police personnel and several others were injured in the communal clashes that rocked Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday.

The violence broke out during a procession organised by the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Nuh.

The deceased were two home guards, identified as Gurusevak and Neeraj, and an unidentified person.

The Nuh clashes later on Monday evening escalated to Gurugram, and mobs in Sohna set ablaze several vehicles and shops in the area. Protesters there blocked a road for hours.

The Haryana government has already suspended Mobile Internet services in Nuh and Faridabad. Educational institutes were ordered closed on Tuesday in Faridabad, Gurugram, and Palwal districts as a safety measure.

VHP’s Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra was stopped by a group of people near Nuh’s Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them and set cars on fire. Later, many took refuge in a temple in Nuh.