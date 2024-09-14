Ragpicker injured in Kolkata blast, Bengal minister demands NIA probe in letter to HM Shah

A ragpicker was injured following an explosion near Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road in central Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kolkata Police, the incident took place around 1.45 pm, and the victim was promptly rushed to NRS Medical College and Hospital. He suffered injuries to his right wrist.

“Information was received around 1.45 pm regarding an explosion at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road. One ragpicker was injured and taken to NRS Hospital with injuries to his right wrist,” stated an official from the Kolkata Police.

The area was swiftly cordoned off, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was dispatched to the scene.

The BDDS team conducted a thorough examination of the area and the traffic was resumed after their clearance.

Eyewitnesses described the explosion as loud and frightening. “We were standing nearby when the explosion occurred. We rushed to the scene and found the ragpicker lying on the ground, injured. The police responded quickly and transported him to the hospital. Traffic was blocked for a while,” an eyewitness recounted.

The explosion that comes amid Durga Puja preparations has triggered concerns about public safety in the heart of the city.

Following the incident, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, Minister of State for Education and Development of the North Eastern Region, wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking a thorough investigation into the incident.

Expressing his serious concern over the blast, Majumdar urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a detailed probe, recommending that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) or another central agency lead the inquiry.

“Given the seriousness of the incident and its potential implications for public safety, a comprehensive investigation is essential to determine the cause of this explosion,” Majumdar stated in the letter.

He further emphasised that swift action is necessary to maintain public confidence and bring the perpetrators to justice.