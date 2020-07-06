Reacting on the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday said one dynasty will never let such leaders (PM Modi) grow.

Taking it to Twitter, Nadda said, “Rahul Gandhi belongs to that glorious dynastic tradition where as far as defence is concerned, committees don’t matter, only commissions do. Congress has many deserving members who understand parliamentary matters but one dynasty will never let such leaders grow. Really sad.”

“Rahul Gandhi does not attend a single meeting of Standing Committee on Defence. But sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do,” Nadda said in another tweet.

Launching an attack at the central government, Rahul Gandhi had called its handling of COVID-19 situation, demonetisation, and GST implementation all ‘failures’ that will be subject of analysis in future classes.

Taking to Twitter, former Congress president said that these policies will be studied by the Harvard Business School. “Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation. 3. GST implementation,” he tweeted.

His attack came a day after India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Ministry of Health data, India’s coronavirus tally was at 6,97,413. Out of this 4,24,432 are recovered cases and are 2,53,287 active cases. The death toll due to the virus has reached 19,693.