Taking a jibe at the government’s decision of selling a part of its holding in LIC, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday by saying that the government is selling everything — Indian Oil, Air India, Hindustan Petroleum, Railways and even Red Fort, one day they might even sell the Taj Mahal.

Rahul Gandhi was addressing a public meeting at Delhi’s Jangpura ahead of the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for February 8.

Referring to an interview of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in which she said that Rahul Gandhi would go after me and say that “I am lying” when asked to give data of how many jobs were created, he said the Finance Minister is not ready to speak about job creation.

Congress leader also pressed the issue of pollution in the national capital by saying that Congress has decided to allocate 25 per cent of the budget to fight pollution if voted to power.

He also promised to give 15,000 electric buses to the national capital.

Earlier in its manifesto, the Congress had also promised to implement an unemployment allowance of Rs 5000-7500 per month under Yuva Swabhiman Yojna.

Taking a step ahead on Kejriwal’s current scheme of free electricity up to 200 units, Congress promised to take it ahead up to 300 units per month.

In its manifesto, Congress also promised to launch flagship cashback schemes for power and water supply to benefit consumers in saving these resources.

Party also promised to open 100 Indira Canteens and provide subsidised meals at Rs 15.

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment, he said, “The countries that sent their companies to China are saying that Made In China poses a danger to the world. Now those countries are looking towards India and its youth.”

He accused PM Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to address the unemployment issue by saying, “If Made in India is implemented, two crore jobs can be generated for the youth, but neither Modi nor Kejriwal cares about this.”

“Be it AAP or BJP, there is no real work done but only marketing. They are marketing themselves on public money,” he said.

Further accusing PM Modi of being pro-industrialist, he said, “This government waived off the debts of big industrialists by taking money out of your pockets. GST drains your money and benefits them.”