One crore Odisha women to get Rs 50,000 under Subhadra Yojana scheme

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said around one crore women of the state, between 21-60 years age, will be covered under the government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana with Rs 50,000 financial benefits in a phased manner in five years’ period.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the Government of its own for the first time by ending the 24-year-long BJD rule in this year’s Assembly polls, had doled out slew of electoral promises including Rs 50,000 Subhadra cash voucher scheme and paddy Minimum Support Price hike to Rs 3,100 per quintal. The Subhadra scheme and MSP hike were major poll promises of BJP that had caught the attention of the voters.

Elaborating the scheme in the Assembly, Majhi said “Rs.10,000 per annum will be paid in two instalments of Rs. 5,000 each on Rakhi Purnima Day and International Women’s Day (March 8). Thus, an eligible woman beneficiary will get Rs. 50,000 in total in five years”.

The Scheme has been approved for implementation from the financial year 2024-25 to financial year 2028-29. An outlay of Rs.55,825.00 crore has been made for this initiative, he said,

It will transform the lives of more than 1 crore women of the State. It will cover all eligible women aged 21 years or above and less than 60 years.

In order to ensure transparency in providing the assistance, the payment will be made directly to the beneficiary’s Aadhaar-enabled single-holder (DBT) Bank Account through the Aadhaar Payment Bridge System (APBS). A SUBHADRA Debit Card will also be issued to the beneficiaries.

Stating that the government is committed towards ‘Antyodaya (the rise and development of the last person in society)’, he said women from economically well-off families, Government servants or Income Tax payers will not be eligible under this scheme.

Besides, women who are receiving assistance of Rs.1,500 or more per month or Rs 18,000 or more per year under any other government scheme will also be ineligible for inclusion under SUBHADRA.

To avail the benefits under this scheme, the Women can apply by filling up the forms available free of cost at Anganwadi Centres, Block Offices, Mo Seva Kendras, Jan Seva Kendras etc.. A Call Centre will also be set up for ‘SUBHADRA’, CM Majhi added.