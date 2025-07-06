On his 125th birth anniversary, Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee remembered as pillar of national integrity

Paying rich tributes to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his immense contributions and services to the nation. He said Dr Mookerji sacrificed his life to protect the honour, dignity, and pride of the country.

In a X post, the PM said, “A heartfelt tribute to the immortal son of the nation, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, on his birth anniversary. He sacrificed his life to protect the honor, dignity, and pride of the country. His ideals and principles are invaluable in the construction of a developed and self-reliant India.”

Floral tributes were paid to the late politician in Samvidhan Sadan, on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Om Birla, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers JP Nadda, Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Members of Parliament, and others led in offering tributes to the national icon.

Later, a booklet containing Dr Mookerjee’s profile, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in both Hindi and English, was also presented.