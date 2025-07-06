On Ashura, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, LG Manoj Sinha remember sacrifice of Imam Hussain

As Muslims around the world observe Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) embody a profound commitment to righteousness and continue to inspire people to stand for truth in the face of adversity.

In a post on X, the PM wrote, “The sacrifices made by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) emphasise his commitment to righteousness. He inspires people to uphold truth in the face of adversity.”

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also made an appeal to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, which lead towards humanity, peace, and unity.

In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, “On this day of Muharram, we should resolve to follow the path shown by Hazrat Imam Hussain, which, through struggle, sacrifice, and dedication, leads us toward humanity, peace, and unity.”

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who was present at a procession carried out from Bora Kadala and culminated at Zadibal Imambara in Srinagar, also paid tributes to Imam Hussain and his sacrifice.

“On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, I joined the Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, Srinagar’s Downtown and paid my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion guided us to build a society based on equality and harmony,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the message of selfless service and guided humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. Young generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and walk on the righteous path shown by him,” Sinha added.