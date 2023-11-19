On a World Cup final day, massive turnout at PM Modi’s Rajasthan rally

As India fight a tough battle against Australia in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup Final game at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, PM Modi’s rally in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Taranagar in Churu district drew massive crowd on Sunday.

BJP’s IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared pictures of PM Modi’s rally in which huge crow of BJP supporters is seen waving the party flags.

“On the day of cricket World Cup final, this is the turnout for Prime Minister’s rally in Taranagar, Churu,” Malviya wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

On the day of cricket World Cup final, this is the turnout for Prime Minister’s rally in Taranagar, Churu.rc%5Etfw”>#Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/CZg3CO3hIk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 19, 2023

Addressing the rally, Modi took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying “magician’s magic tricks are now visible in the ‘Red Diary’.

“The entire story of Congress’s license to loot is recorded in the Lal Diary and now slowly the pages of the Lal Diary have started opening. Here the pages of Lal Diary open and on the other side Gehlot ji’s fuse blows, ‘jaadugar’ ki ‘jaadugari’ ab Lal Diary mein dikhne lagi hai.”

He further added, “If you choose BJP, we will remove the team of corrupt people from Rajasthan. BJP will expedite development, ensuring victory for Rajasthan, its future, mothers, sisters, youth, and farmers.”

The prime minister further highlighted the bravery of the land and the role of its people in safeguarding India’s border. Notably, Churu falls in Rajasthan’s Shekhawati region that sends a huge number of soldiers to India’s military.