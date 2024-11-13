Omar’s criticism of Indus Water Treaty a right-wing gibberish: Sajjad Lone

Peoples Conference president Sajjad Lone on Wednesday sharply criticized Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s remark on the Indus Water Treaty, dismissing them as “right-wing gibberish” intended to appease the BJP.

Dismissing the criticism of the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan, Lone remarked, “I personally do not support this treaty. It is unfair and was signed by the ruling party in India at the time.”

However, he directed his concerns toward the National Conference (NC) for its prolonged inaction on water resource management.

Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Indus Water Treaty was creating hurdles in tapping the hydroelectric potential of Jammu and Kashmir as the treaty restricts its ability to harness its huge hydel power potential primarily due to storage constraints.

As a fallout of the treaty barriers, the Chief Minister said J&K pays a heavy price in peak winter months when power generation hits low, creating hardships for its people.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of Power portfolio, was speaking during the Conference of Power Ministers of States and UTs at New Delhi on Tuesday.

Reacting to Omar’s statement, Lone said “May I as a Kashmiri ask what have the previous ruling parties, especially NC, which has been in power for the longest time, done with our water resources?”, he questioned.

He proposed dividing J&K’s water resources into two categories, with Category one including resources available for hydropower generation within treaty limits, and Category two comprising those restricted by specific treaty parameters.

Emphasizing the vast economic potential of Category one resources, he noted, “We have not harnessed even 20% of our potential. And what we have harnessed is mostly owned by NHPC.”

He added that projects controlled by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation are among its most profitable, yet J&K remains a net power importer.

Lone further criticized delays, cost overruns and allegations of corruption surrounding local power projects, which he said hinder energy self-sufficiency.

“We should have been net exporters of power. We are net importers of power,” he stated.

Urging the CM to advocate for Jammu and Kashmir’s water rights, Lone called for prioritizing Category one resources in discussions with the BJP-led Centre.

“Once we achieve excellence in category one, we can always move to category two and demand our rights or compensation for adhering to a treaty signed without our consent,” he stressed.